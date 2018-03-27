FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Judge strikes plaintiff's experts in suit over fertility drug Bravelle

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A magistrate judge has excluded the bulk of expert testimony in a lawsuit over fertility medicine Bravelle, which a Texas woman claimed was defective and misbranded following a 2015 voluntary recall by the drugmaker due to a lack of treatment potency.

The case is part of a larger litigation over Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc’s in vitro fertilization drug, which plaintiffs in individual complaints and a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit claim failed to get them get pregnant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DYpJRq

