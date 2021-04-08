Calif. judge tosses state claims that diabetes drugs cause pancreatic cancer

A California judge has granted summary judgment to drugmakers against about 500 plaintiffs’ claims that several similar Type 2 diabetes drugs increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Superior Court Judge William Highberger in Los Angeles found that the plaintiffs’ proposed expert testimony was inadmissible and that their claims against AstraZeneca PLC’s Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk Inc were preempted by federal law.

