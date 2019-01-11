Class action plaintiffs press on in Hyundai, Kia suit over engine defects

Consumers suing Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Co over an engine defect that allegedly caused some of their vehicles to spontaneously catch fire on Thursday filed an amended complaint that included detailed accounts and pictures of the fires that have garnered widespread attention in the media and were scheduled for a hearing before the U.S. Senate.

The amended complaint filed in federal court in Santa Ana, California, includes the stories of 16 named plaintiffs from across the country who seek to represent a nationwide class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SMqTrm