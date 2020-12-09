Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

7th Circuit revives '100% Grated Parmesan' deceptive labeling claims

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived lawsuits accusing food manufacturers Kraft Heinz and the ICCO-Cheese Company and retailers Walmart and Albertsons of falsely labeling products as “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” when in fact they contained fillers.

A unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that it was unreasonable to expect consumers to rely on fine print on the products’ packaging, reversing a lower court judge that dismissed the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JDVIPW

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up