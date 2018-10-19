Illinois high court says seller can stand in for judgment-proof manufacturer

A distributor can be reinstated as defendant in a product liability lawsuit when a plaintiff is unable to enforce a judgment against an overseas manufacturer, Illinois’ highest court ruled on Thursday.

In a 5-2 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court rejected the distributor’s argument that a state law allowing the reinstatement of a non-manufacturing defendant if the manufacturer is “unable to satisfy any judgment” only applied to instances where the manufacturer was insolvent or defunct.

