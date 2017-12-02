FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court ruling not applicable to Chinese drywall cases -judge
December 2, 2017 / 1:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court ruling not applicable to Chinese drywall cases -judge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday rejected as meritless the argument by a Chinese company accused of selling defective drywall that a June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court required the dismissal of thousands of homeowner lawsuits.

The high court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California held that state courts cannot hear claims by out-of-state residents against companies not based in the state when the alleged injury did not occur there.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nqqLTt

