A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit in Florida accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc of falsely advertising that it had eliminated genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from its menu.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled that the Florida customer who filed the proposed class action could not establish she was actually was damaged by Chipotle’s advertising.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wxwVkB