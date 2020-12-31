IN BRIEF: Chobani sued over '45% less sugar' labeling

Yogurt maker Chobani LLC has been hit with a class action accusing it of misleading consumers about the sugar content in its reduced-sugar Greek yogurt products relative to other brands.

The two consumers who filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, represented by Spencer Sheehan of Sheehan & Associates, are seeking to represent classes of consumers in New York and Massachusetts.

