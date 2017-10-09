FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler seeks to dismiss MDL over 'clean diesel' marketing
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 9, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 10 days ago

Fiat Chrysler seeks to dismiss MDL over 'clean diesel' marketing

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has asked a San Francisco federal court to dismiss mass tort litigation brought against it by consumers claiming the company installed illegal software in its diesel vehicles to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

In motion filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the automaker said the consumers failed to explain how they were injured, and that their claims under the laws of various states were preempted by the federal Clean Air Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ybMfHh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.