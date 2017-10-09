Fiat Chrysler seeks to dismiss MDL over 'clean diesel' marketing

(Reuters) -

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has asked a San Francisco federal court to dismiss mass tort litigation brought against it by consumers claiming the company installed illegal software in its diesel vehicles to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

In motion filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the automaker said the consumers failed to explain how they were injured, and that their claims under the laws of various states were preempted by the federal Clean Air Act.

