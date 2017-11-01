FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Chuck Norris and wife sue drugmakers over MRI contrast agent

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Actor Chuck Norris and his wife Gena on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 11 drugmakers over a contrast dye used in magnetic resonance imaging the couple claims caused Gena severe injuries.

In a complaint filed in California Superior Court for the County of San Francisco, the couple said drugmakers including Bracco Diagnostics Inc and distributor McKesson Corp had acted negligently by concealing and failing to warn of serious risks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z9TFv7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
