Chuck Norris and wife sue drugmakers over MRI contrast agent

Actor Chuck Norris and his wife Gena on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 11 drugmakers over a contrast dye used in magnetic resonance imaging the couple claims caused Gena severe injuries.

In a complaint filed in California Superior Court for the County of San Francisco, the couple said drugmakers including Bracco Diagnostics Inc and distributor McKesson Corp had acted negligently by concealing and failing to warn of serious risks.

