IN BRIEF: D.C. judge questions cig cos' standard for PI in graphic labels fight

By Brendan Pierson

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington on Monday expressed skepticism of two Altria Group units’ bid for a preliminary injunction blocking a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring graphic health warning labels on cigarette packages, but said she would wait for a judge in a parallel case in Texas to weigh in before ruling.

Jackson at a hearing questioned whether she could enjoin the rule after its effective date, originally this June, was pushed back to next April by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in a similar challenge led by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co in Tyler, Texas.

