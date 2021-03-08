IN BRIEF: D.C. judge questions cig cos' standard for PI in graphic labels fight

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington on Monday expressed skepticism of two Altria Group units’ bid for a preliminary injunction blocking a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring graphic health warning labels on cigarette packages, but said she would wait for a judge in a parallel case in Texas to weigh in before ruling.

Jackson at a hearing questioned whether she could enjoin the rule after its effective date, originally this June, was pushed back to next April by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in a similar challenge led by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co in Tyler, Texas.

