Premium tobacco cos tell judge FDA rules don't apply to artisan products

Cigar maker associations have asked a federal court to strike down federal regulations on premium cigars, which they argue cannot be treated the same way as mass-market tobacco products.

In a motion filed Friday in Washington, D.C., federal court, the Cigar Association of America, Premium Cigar Association and Cigar Rights of America, represented by lawyers including Michael Edney of Steptoe & Johnson, urged U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to grant summary judgment blocking Food and Drug Administration rules requiring laboratory testing and other measures from being applied to premium cigars.

