1st Circuit revives lawsuit over 'Hazelnut Crème' coffee's lack of hazelnut

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action lawsuit accusing New England Coffee Company of misleading consumers by selling a “Hazelnut Crème” coffee that contains no hazelnut at all.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday by a 2-1 vote overturned a lower-court judge’s 2018 decision to dismiss the case after concluding it plausibly alleged consumers could be misled by the coffee roaster’s product’s label.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YSIiFk