Colgate can’t brush off 'natural' Tom's toothpaste lawsuit – judge

Colgate-Palmolive Co must face a proposed class action alleging its Tom’s of Maine subsidiary misled consumers into paying a premium for products including toothpaste and deodorant by labeling them as “natural,” a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston ruled the lawsuit adequately alleged the company misled consumers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island into purchasing products that contained artificial, synthetic and processed ingredients.

