August 10, 2018 / 2:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dead plaintiff’s estate owes Colgate trial costs in talc case – Calif. court

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The family of a deceased woman who unsuccessfully sued Colgate-Palmolive Co claiming asbestos in one of its talc-based products caused her cancer must pay some of the company’s legal costs, a California appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel at California’s Second District Court of Appeals in Los Angeles overruled a trial judge who had denied Colgate’s request on the grounds that it would be “inhumane and indecent” to order a woman of limited means then facing “prohibitive medical expenses” to pay the company’s costs.

