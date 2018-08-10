Dead plaintiff’s estate owes Colgate trial costs in talc case – Calif. court

The family of a deceased woman who unsuccessfully sued Colgate-Palmolive Co claiming asbestos in one of its talc-based products caused her cancer must pay some of the company’s legal costs, a California appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel at California’s Second District Court of Appeals in Los Angeles overruled a trial judge who had denied Colgate’s request on the grounds that it would be “inhumane and indecent” to order a woman of limited means then facing “prohibitive medical expenses” to pay the company’s costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KGPoRY