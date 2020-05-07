Conagra loses appellate bid to slip out of '100% Natural' Wesson oil case

Conagra Brands Inc must face a proposed class action alleging the label for its Wesson brand of vegetable oil deceptively marketed it as “100% Natural” despite containing genetically modified organisms, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday ruled that the lawsuit plausibly alleged that Wesson’s label violated a Massachusetts consumer protection law that prohibits unfair or deceptive practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35HSL7b