April 6, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Self-driving issues dominate product liability conference

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

As cars become increasingly automated, lawsuits alleging defects will probably focus more on software than mechanical design, raising a number of novel discovery issues, attorneys at a major product liability conference said on Thursday.

“I honestly don’t know how we will go about discovery when we are dealing with hundreds of millions of lines of code,” said Don Slavik, a Colorado-based plaintiffs’ lawyer, during a panel discussion on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IxRCCu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
