January 2, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Engine maker cannot escape $2.8 mln liability in fatal plane crash - 3rd Circ.

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld a $2.75 million jury verdict against Continental Motors Inc, the manufacturer of an aircraft engine that failed in a fatal 2010 plane crash.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected Continental’s argument that a federal law protecting aircraft or component manufacturers from liability shielded it from a lawsuit brought by one of the crash victims’ relatives.

