A federal jury on Thursday cleared Cook Medical Inc of liability in the first trial over the company’s vein filters, which a Florida woman said caused her internal injuries.

The jury at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana found that the company did not defectively design the device, the only claim that was left from the Elizabeth Hill’s initial complaint.

