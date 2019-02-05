Cook hit with $3 mln compensatory award in third IVC filter trial

A federal jury on Friday awarded $3 million in compensatory damages to a woman who sued Cook Medical Inc alleging its blood clot filters were defectively designed, the first trial victory for plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation with some 4,800 cases.

The verdict by the jury in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis came down in the third test trial in the MDL, after two previous cases selected for trial resulted in wins for Cook. A punitive damages phase in the case is taking place on Tuesday and could significantly increase the jury award.

