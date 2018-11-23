Westlaw News
Fed. judge denies deposition of consulting experts in upcoming Cook IVC filter trial

Tina Bellon

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Cook Medical Inc’s blood-clot filters has denied the company’s request to depose two doctors who acted as paid consultants to a plaintiff’s expert scheduled to testify in an upcoming bellwether trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young in Indianapolis on Wednesday said the company failed to show exceptional circumstances warranted allowing the deposition of the consulting experts at the “11th hour,” with trial set to begin on Jan. 14.

