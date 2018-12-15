Federal judge allows defense expert in Cook IVC filter bellwether

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation regarding Cook Medical Inc’s blood clot filters has denied a woman’s request to exclude an expert for the company from an upcoming test trial, just weeks after he narrowed her claims.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young in Indianapolis on Thursday said he would allow Dr. Renu Virmani to testify for the defense, saying he found her opinions reliable and relevant. Virmani has said Cook’s filters “function to trap clots” and do not cause clotting themselves.

