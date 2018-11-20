Westlaw News
November 20, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Parties in upcoming Cook IVC filter bellwether spar over duty-to-warn claims

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Cook Medical Inc has asked a federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation alleging injuries from the company’s blood clot filters to toss from an upcoming test trial a claim that Cook’s duty to warn continued even after the device was implanted.

The company filed a renewed motion in limine arguing the bellwether plaintiff, Georgia resident Tonya Brand, was unable to show her injuries were caused by Cook’s post-sale failure to warn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PJTYGD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.