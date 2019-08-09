IN BRIEF: Cosmetics testing company owner charged with falsifying test results

An owner of a New York cosmetic testing company was arrested on Friday on charges that he engaged in a two-decade scheme to defraud its customers out of tens of millions of dollars by falsifying laboratory test results.

Gabriel Letizia, AMA Laboratories Inc’s owner, was charged with conspiracy and wire fraud in an indictment filed in federal court in White Plains, New York, where four of the company’s ex-employees had earlier pleaded guilty.

