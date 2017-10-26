Calif. jury clears Costco of liability in frozen berry hepatitis case

A California jury on Thursday said Costco Wholesale Co and its supplier companies are not responsible for the death of an 89-year-old woman from hepatitis A, which her family blamed on a contaminated berry blend sold by the wholesaler.

The unanimous jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court returned its verdict after less than two hours of deliberation, clearing Costco, berry blend maker Townsend Farms Inc, fruit suppliers Purely Pomegranate Inc and Fallon Trading Co, as well as Turkish pomegranate producer Goknur of any liability.

