Fed. judge orders review of toy magnet recall, finding CPSC bias

A federal judge in Denver on Monday said comments on the safety of novelty magnet sets by a Democratic member of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission amounted to bias warranting review of a 2017 recall order.

Tuesday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Brooke Jackson in the case of Zen Magnets LLC, a manufacturer of small, spherical magnet sets sold as desktop toys for adults, precludes Democratic-appointed CPSC Commissioner Robert Adler from participating in further proceedings, potentially allowing the company to benefit from recent political turnover at the agency.

