Florida Supreme Court rejects Daubert as evidence standard

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a law requiring state courts to adopt the federal Daubert test for admitting scientific evidence and experts in jury trials violated the state constitution’s separation of powers.

In a 4-3 opinion, Florida’s highest court reinstated an $8 million verdict and held that the 2013 amendment to Florida’s Evidence Code enacted by the state legislature infringed on the state judicial branch’s purview over procedural matters and judges’ rulemaking authority.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pV4qvt