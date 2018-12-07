Florida top court denies rehearing case that rejected Daubert evidence standard

The Florida Supreme Court has declined to rehear its October decision finding a law that required state courts to adopt the federal Daubert standard for admitting scientific evidence in jury trials violated the state constitution’s separation of powers.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co and Crane Co, two defendants in an asbestos-related case, had asked the court to reconsider its opinion, saying the ruling would “inevitably lead to difficult separation-of-powers disputes.”

