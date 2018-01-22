FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in 3 hours

Federal judge pauses more than 250 Depakote cases pending settlement talks

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge has stayed 255 cases alleging birth defects related to AbbVie Inc’s anti-seizure drug Depakote after the company and plaintiff families said they would engage in settlement discussions.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Friday granted a motion by the parties asking the court to stay all actions pending in the cases, transferring them to Judge David Herndon of the same district court for settlement administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dw2Jh7

