April 25, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal judge puts remaining Depakote cases on hold

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge handling hundreds of Depakote fetal-injury claims has put all remaining cases on hold, including two that were scheduled for trial this summer.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois did not say what prompted her one-page order on Monday, but said it would “enable the Court to conduct an aggressive, timely settlement campaign” and that it was “prudent and reasonable” in light of the court’s limited resources and the “high cost of pursuing these cases for all parties.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hqd0h1

