Judge denies bellwether plaintiffs' request to drop cases in Depakote trial

A federal Illinois judge rejected a request by five plaintiffs to have their cases dismissed without prejudice, voicing frustration about their attempts to drop out of the mass litigation over antiepileptic drug Depakote at such a late stage in discovery.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel of the Southern District of Illinois in her Tuesday order said the litigation was too advanced, with the plaintiffs’ cases already slated for bellwether, or test trial proceedings.

