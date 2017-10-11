FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge denies bellwether plaintiffs' request to drop cases in Depakote trial
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 11, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 3 days ago

Judge denies bellwether plaintiffs' request to drop cases in Depakote trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal Illinois judge rejected a request by five plaintiffs to have their cases dismissed without prejudice, voicing frustration about their attempts to drop out of the mass litigation over antiepileptic drug Depakote at such a late stage in discovery.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel of the Southern District of Illinois in her Tuesday order said the litigation was too advanced, with the plaintiffs’ cases already slated for bellwether, or test trial proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gd4g1j

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.