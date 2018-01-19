FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:34 AM / in an hour

Plaintiffs granted subpoena of AbbVie CEO in upcoming Depakote trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Illinois overseeing parts of the mass litigation over antiepileptic drug Depakote denied a request by AbbVie Inc to quash a subpoena for the unit’s chief executive to appear in an upcoming trial over allegations the drug causes birth defects.

Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in an opinion on Wednesday ruled he could not find the CEO’s testimony to be “clearly inadmissible on all grounds.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DlgOdu

