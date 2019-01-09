SCOTUS declines to hear Depakote birth defect case on Daubert grounds

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by a mother who argued a federal appeals court wrongly excluded two expert witnesses who backed her lawsuit’s contention that her use of Abbott Laboratories’ anti-seizure drug Depakote led to her son’s birth defects.

Tanja Bruestle-Kumra, whose son was born in 2005 with numerous fetal conditions, argued the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had diverged from the established Daubert standard when it excluded the experts on the grounds that they had failed to rule out a genetic birth defect.

