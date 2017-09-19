5th Circuit denies plaintiffs' petition for en banc rehearing in Pinnacle MDL

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a petition for rehearing filed by a group of plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation over Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy’s Pinnacle hip implants.

The petition had targeted an Aug. 31 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which had denied DePuy a writ of mandamus blocking MDL Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas from presiding over a test trial but said the judge had “clearly abused” his discretion by hearing out-of-state cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wuJP6V