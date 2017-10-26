FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J calls opposing counsel inflammatory, asks for mistrial in Pinnacle hip case
October 26, 2017 / 9:27 PM / in 2 hours

J&J calls opposing counsel inflammatory, asks for mistrial in Pinnacle hip case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedics unit DePuy has called on a federal judge to toss an ongoing trial over the company’s metal-on-metal hip implants, saying plaintiffs had prejudiced the jury by making inappropriate references to other hip litigation.

The request marks the latest conflict in the nearly three-week-old trial over allegations that J&J defectively designed its Pinnacle hip implants and failed to warn of its risks, causing six New York plaintiffs to suffer tissue death, bone erosion and other injuries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yTBnhI

