J&J calls opposing counsel inflammatory, asks for mistrial in Pinnacle hip case

Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedics unit DePuy has called on a federal judge to toss an ongoing trial over the company’s metal-on-metal hip implants, saying plaintiffs had prejudiced the jury by making inappropriate references to other hip litigation.

The request marks the latest conflict in the nearly three-week-old trial over allegations that J&J defectively designed its Pinnacle hip implants and failed to warn of its risks, causing six New York plaintiffs to suffer tissue death, bone erosion and other injuries.

