Judge orders FBI probe in DePuy hip trial over alleged witness tampering

A federal judge in Dallas on Monday ordered a criminal investigation into alleged witness tampering in the trial of a lawsuit claiming injuries resulted from a defective hip implant made by Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Orthopaedics unit.

Judge Ed Kinkeade of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas is presiding over the fourth test trial in the multidistrict litigation over the company’s metal-on-metal hip implants, which has more than 9,100 cases pending.

