U.S. court lacks jurisdiction over foreign J&J implant lawsuits -6th Circuit

An Ohio federal court lacks jurisdiction over product liability lawsuits brought against Johnson & Johnson and affiliates over hip implants by a group of non-U.S. plaintiffs because some plaintiffs and one defendant were in the United Kingdom, eliminating diversity, an appeals court has ruled.

Circuit Judge Eric Murphy, writing Friday for a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejected both sides’ argument that the jurisdictional issue was a “technicality” and that the appeals court should rule on whether the Ohio court was an inconvenient forum, the grounds on which a lower court had dismissed the lawsuits.

