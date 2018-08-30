U.S. judge enters final $245 mln judgment in J&J hip implant trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective hip implants made by Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Orthopaedics unit has entered a $245 million final judgment for six plaintiffs in a case decided by a jury last November.

U.S. District Judge Edward Kinkeade in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday awarded payments between $39 million and $48 million to the individual plaintiffs, who were all New York residents. His ruling hewed close to the $247 million verdict the jury awarded on Nov. 16 following a nine-week trial.

