May 10, 2019

Justice Department says Dial soap class action settlement a washout for consumers

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to oppose a proposed $7.4 million settlement resolving claims Dial Corp deceptively marketed a hand soap, saying it provided little value to consumers while “handsomely” compensating plaintiffs’ lawyers.

A department brief filed in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, marked the latest instance under the Trump administration in which it has opposed the terms of a consumer class action settlement as inadequate.

