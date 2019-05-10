Justice Department says Dial soap class action settlement a washout for consumers

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to oppose a proposed $7.4 million settlement resolving claims Dial Corp deceptively marketed a hand soap, saying it provided little value to consumers while “handsomely” compensating plaintiffs’ lawyers.

A department brief filed in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, marked the latest instance under the Trump administration in which it has opposed the terms of a consumer class action settlement as inadequate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VTYIvE