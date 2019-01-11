9th Circuit declares environmental groups' dicamba suit moot after EPA approval

A federal appeals court has declared moot environmental groups’ challenge to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 2016 approval of a dicamba-based weed killer made by Bayer AG unit Monsanto, saying that approval was nullified by one granted in 2018.

But the unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the environmental groups could bring a new challenge to the EPA’s 2018 approval with an expedited schedule for briefing and oral arguments.

