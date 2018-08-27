FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit hears arguments in Monsanto dicamba suit against EPA

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by environmental groups who have asked the court to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 approval of Monsanto’s dicamba-based XtendiMax weed killer.

The groups allege the EPA’s decision to allow the sale of the herbicide violates the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act because the agency failed to perform the required analysis of the risk posed to nearby crops and wildlife of dicamba drift.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MCr7m3

