October 16, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Farmers suing Monsanto, BASF over dicamba urge judge to keep litigation alive

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Farmers suing over crop damage allegedly caused by Bayer AG unit Monsanto Co and BASF Corp’s dicamba-based seeds and weedkillers urged a federal judge on Monday to reject the companies’ motions to dismiss the cases.

In filings opposing the requests for dismissal, lawyers representing the roughly 20 farms told U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, that the companies had ignored facts in an attempt to avoid responsibility for the alleged “ecological disaster” they created.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QSTium

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
