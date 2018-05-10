Judge says jury should decide Monsanto dicamba 'ecological disaster' case

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation for Monsanto Co’s dicamba-based weedkiller VaporGrip and its genetically modified herbicide-resistant Xtend seeds said a lawsuit by a Missouri farm that alleges Monsanto conspired to create an ‘ecological disaster’ should go to a jury.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, denied Monsanto’s motion for partial summary judgment. A trial in the case of Bader Farms Inc, the first dicamba case filed in the litigation in Nov. 2016, is scheduled for next year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kf2xlz