October 25, 2018 / 12:06 AM / in 2 hours

Monsanto, DuPont cannot escape dicamba class action suits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing lawsuits alleging dicamba-based weedkillers have caused crop damage has denied requests by defendants Bayer AG unit Monsanto and DuPont that he dismiss several class action claims broader than those contained in the multidistrict litigation master complaint.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh in Cape Girardeau, Missouri denied the companies’ motion to strike the claims from seven individual lawsuits, rejecting their arguments that allowing them to remain would harm judicial efficiency and violate civil procedure laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Aqu55u

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
