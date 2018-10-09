Trial date set in dicamba 'ecological disaster' litigation against Monsanto, BASF

A federal judge in Missouri has scheduled the first trial in a multidistrict litigation alleging dicamba-based weedkillers made by Bayer AG unit Monsanto Co and BASF Corp caused widespread crop damage after drifting across fields.

The case of Missouri-based peach grower Bader Farms Inc, which alleges the companies conspired to create an ‘ecological disaster,’ will be fast-tracked for a trial starting in October 2019, according to an order on Friday by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh.

