Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 9, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trial date set in dicamba 'ecological disaster' litigation against Monsanto, BASF

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Missouri has scheduled the first trial in a multidistrict litigation alleging dicamba-based weedkillers made by Bayer AG unit Monsanto Co and BASF Corp caused widespread crop damage after drifting across fields.

The case of Missouri-based peach grower Bader Farms Inc, which alleges the companies conspired to create an ‘ecological disaster,’ will be fast-tracked for a trial starting in October 2019, according to an order on Friday by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ytfy6D

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
