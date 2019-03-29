Consumers want entire 2nd Circuit to weigh diet soda claims

Consumers accusing Pepsi-Cola Co of falsely advertising their zero-calorie soft drinks as “diet” have asked the full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit.

In a petition on Thursday for a rehearing en banc, the consumers argued that a three-judge panel, which rejected their claims in a March 15 decision, had violated long-established precedent by improperly weighing evidence at the motion to dismiss stage.

