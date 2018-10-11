FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pfizer hit with multi-plaintiff suit over anti-seizure drug Dilantin

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Pfizer Inc has been sued by 10 people alleging the company and its subsidiaries failed to warn of the risk of severe brain damage from its anti-seizure medication Dilantin.

The plaintiffs in their Wednesday lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleged Pfizer and its subsidiaries Parke-Davis, Pharmacia and Warner–Lambert have been aware of the risk of a motor function disease known as cerebellar atrophy since at least 2009 but only updated its U.S. warning label in 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OSvBVJ


