IN BRIEF: Dollar General, Dollar Tree settle N.Y. probe into expired products

Discount retail chain operators Dollar General and Dollar Tree will pay a combined $1.2 million to resolve allegations that they sold expired products including over-the-counter drugs, New York’s attorney general said on Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the settlements resolved an undercover investigation that also found that Dollar General sold obsolete motor oil and that Dollar Tree violated the state’s bottle deposit law.

