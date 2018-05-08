Chinese drywall MDL judge deems attorneys’ fees appeal 'pointless detour'

A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over defective Chinese drywall has rejected a request by a group of plaintiffs’ lawyers to appeal a fee distribution order, rebuking their attempts as “pointless detours.”

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans, Louisiana, said on Monday that his January ruling, which distributed more than $197 million in fee awards among different plaintiffs’ lawyers, was the result of a thorough review and an interlocutory appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was not warranted.

