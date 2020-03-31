Dunkin' defeats lawsuit alleging no steak in 'Angus steak' sandwiches

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging Dunkin’ Brands Inc deceived consumers into believing its Angus steak and cheese sandwiches and wraps contained intact meat instead of ground beef and additives.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Massachusetts-based company’s registration to do business in New York did not give the state’s courts jurisdiction over claims by four out-of-state plaintiffs’ in the proposed class action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39AI6LY